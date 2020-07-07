Wyoming Now Has 4th Fewest Covid-19 Restrictions in the U.S.

As the ongoing pandemic continues, an updated list showed that Wyoming now cracks the top five for fewest restrictions in the nation, despite a recent uptick in active Covid-19 cases in Laramie County, as well as statewide.

WalletHub reported that as of July 7th, Wyoming was now just 4th overall in having the fewest Covid-19 restrictions while only South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Utah have even fewer restrictions in their states.

Some key statistics to keep in mind that determined Wyoming's current ranking are as follows:

Travel Restrictions (1st - fewest)

Workplace Temperature Screening (1st - fewest)

Strictness of 'Shelter in Place' order (1st - fewest)

Reopening of Non-Essential Businesses (1st - fewest)

Reopening of Bars and Restaurants (2nd - fewest)

Requirement to Wear a Face Mask in Public (9th - fewest)

Large Gathering Restrictions (14th - fewest)

To our immediate south, Colorado has the 49th fewest Covid-19 restrictions, which conversely means they have the 2nd most out of the 50 states with only California having more.

To get an idea where all the other states rank in terms of overall restrictions due to Covid-19, check out the map below.