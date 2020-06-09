Wyoming Now Has 9th Fewest Covid-19 Restrictions

As we continue through the ongoing pandemic, a new list was released showing where states rank in terms of restrictions due to Covid-19. Despite losing three spots in the rankings, Wyoming still cracks the top ten for fewest restrictions.

According to WalletHub, as of May 19, 2020, Wyoming was showing a ranking of having the 6th fewest restrictions due to Covid-19 and as we enter the second week of June, Wyoming is still ranked 9th, which in terms of getting back to some sort of normalcy in our everyday lives, is nothing to scoff at, especially given the ongoing pandemic, and how troublesome it still is for so many other states in comparison.

The slight drop has more to do with the fact that North Dakota moved up from 9th overall to 2nd and Alaska moved up ten spots from 17th to 7th. Basically, there are some restrictions that we already had lifted, that they are recently receiving. Also, keep these key statistics in mind for Wyoming:

Travel Restrictions (1st - fewest)

Strictness of 'Shelter in Place' order (1st - fewest)

Reopening of Non-Essential Businesses (1st - fewest)

Reopening of Bars and Restaurants (2nd - fewest)

To get an ideal where all the other states rank in terms of overall restrictions due to Covid-19, check out the map below.