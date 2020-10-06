Wyoming Now Ranks 7th in Nation for Fewest Covid-19 Restrictions
The ongoing pandemic seems to be never-ending, and yes, it is still going on. But an updated list showed that Wyoming now ranks seventh for fewest Covid-19 restrictions in the nation.
WalletHub reported that as of October 5th, Wyoming was now 7th overall in having the fewest Covid-19 restrictions while only South Dakota, Idaho, Utah, Oklahoma, Iowa, and Wisconsin have even fewer restrictions in their states.
Some key statistics to keep in mind that determined Wyoming's current ranking are as follows (1st = fewest):
- 6th - Requirement to Wear a Face Mask in Public
- 1st – Workplace Temperature Screening
- 18th - State Guidance on Customer Health Checks at Restaurants
- 1st – Travel Restrictions
- 16th – Large Gatherings Restrictions
- 1st – Strictness of “Shelter in Place” Order
- 1st – Reopening of Non-Essential Businesses
- 1st – Reopening of Restaurants and Bars
- 1st – Working from Home Requirements/Recommendations
To our immediate south, Colorado has the 46th fewest Covid-19 restrictions, which conversely means they have the 6th most out of the 50 states plus Washington, D.C. (51 overall). Hawaii is the state with the most restrictions overall.
To get an idea where all the other states rank in terms of overall restrictions due to Covid-19, check out the map below.