Wyoming Now Ranks 7th in Nation for Fewest Covid-19 Restrictions

The ongoing pandemic seems to be never-ending, and yes, it is still going on. But an updated list showed that Wyoming now ranks seventh for fewest Covid-19 restrictions in the nation.

WalletHub reported that as of October 5th, Wyoming was now 7th overall in having the fewest Covid-19 restrictions while only South Dakota, Idaho, Utah, Oklahoma, Iowa, and Wisconsin have even fewer restrictions in their states.

Some key statistics to keep in mind that determined Wyoming's current ranking are as follows (1st = fewest):

6th - Requirement to Wear a Face Mask in Public

- Requirement to Wear a Face Mask in Public 1st – Workplace Temperature Screening

– Workplace Temperature Screening 18th - State Guidance on Customer Health Checks at Restaurants

- State Guidance on Customer Health Checks at Restaurants 1st – Travel Restrictions

– Travel Restrictions 16 th – Large Gatherings Restrictions

– Large Gatherings Restrictions 1st – Strictness of “Shelter in Place” Order

– Strictness of “Shelter in Place” Order 1st – Reopening of Non-Essential Businesses

– Reopening of Non-Essential Businesses 1st – Reopening of Restaurants and Bars

– Reopening of Restaurants and Bars 1st – Working from Home Requirements/Recommendations

To our immediate south, Colorado has the 46th fewest Covid-19 restrictions, which conversely means they have the 6th most out of the 50 states plus Washington, D.C. (51 overall). Hawaii is the state with the most restrictions overall.

To get an idea where all the other states rank in terms of overall restrictions due to Covid-19, check out the map below.