Wyoming Now Reports 44 Cases of COVID-19; Laramie County Has 11

Laramie County now has 11 cases of coronavirus, according to the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department.

Officials say the three newest cases involve people located in Cheyenne who are not family members.

"The new cases signify a trend of community transmission which is best responded to by ensuring social distancing, covering sneezes and coughs, maintain distance of six feet from other individuals, frequent handwashing, and staying home if sick," the department said.

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, the state has 44 confirmed cases spread across 10 counties.

