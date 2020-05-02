The very first food truck vendor will be available to sell food at the Interstate 25 Welcome Center thanks to Wyoming Department of Transportation officials. They've approved the concept behind motorists having access to the food vendors.

G-Licious Catering, which is based out of Cheyenne, became the first food truck to offer their services at a rest area in Wyoming. With the I-25 Welcome Center being located near the intersection of I-25 and I-80, motorists, including commercial truck drivers will have another option for food along their travels.

With restaurant closures and restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there's less available places to stop for motorists. However, WYDOT now allows businesses to apply for a special event permit which will allow food vendors to be more available along motorists' routes.

Businesses and restaurants that have interest in acquiring a special event permit so that they may provide food truck services at rest stops in the state can contact WYDOT's district offices for an application.