Wyoming Officials Say Most COVID-19 Metrics Stabilizing

Wyoming officials have released a new dashboard on COVID-19 metrics in Wyoming,

The graphic was included in a weekly update sent out by Governor Mark Gordon on Thursday. The report covers several categories, including total COVID-19 admissions to Wyoming hospitals, hospital bed availability, and several other metrics.

Each area is rated as improving stabilizing or concerning. The update says five of the six areas covered are rated as ''stabilizing." None are considered to be improving, and one category, new cases of the virus, is rated as concerning.

The dashboard is shown below: