Wyoming Only State With No Coronavirus Deaths

While Wyoming is seeing a rapidly increasing number of coronavirus cases, it is the only U.S. state that has reported no fatalities from the virus, according to the Associated Press.

Hawaii recorded its first known death due to COVID-19 this week, leaving Wyoming as the only state not to record such a fatality.

But while Wyoming may not have yet suffered any known deaths because of the virus, that doesn't mean COVID-19 is not spreading, with counties such as Laramie, Natrona, and Fremont seeing rapidly increasing numbers of people infected with the disease.

