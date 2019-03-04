Wyoming Police Agency Lending Out Driver’s License Scanners

The Rock Springs Police Department is loaning out driver's license scanners to allow people to check the ages of people attending special events where alcohol is being served, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.

The scanners are offered free of charge to Rock Springs residents. By scanning a driver's license the devices can immediately identify the age of the license holders.

People in the Rock Springs area who want to borrow one of the scanners are being directed to contact the department's Community Service Officer, Kenneth Lorimer, at (307) 352 1576.