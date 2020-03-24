Wyoming Police Department Issues Counterfeit Cash Warning

The Rock Springs Police Department is warning people about very realistic-looking counterfeit money that has been used at several businesses in the area.

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, the money has an extremely realistic appearance. It can be spotted by the words "copy" and "for motion picture use only." The phony bills have been found in a variety of denominations.

Anyone who receives one of the bills is being asked to call Det. Brenda Baker at the Rock Springs Police Department at 307-352-1575 or your local law enforcement agency.