Wyoming Police Make 6 DWI Arrests During Border War Operation

Wyoming law enforcement agencies arrested six impaired drivers and made six drug arrests during this year's Border War Impaired Driving Enforcement Operation.

This was the fifth straight year that police in Wyoming and Colorado teamed up to sideline impaired drivers before, during and after the Wyoming-CSU football game.

Wyoming Highway Patrol spokesman Sgt. Jeremy Beck says 240 traffic stops were made in Laramie and Albany counties during the 14-hour operation, with officers issuing 30 speeding, four seat belt and 112 other citations.

Beck says the weather, especially fog, became a factor throughout southeastern Wyoming during the operation, but no fatal crashes were reported.

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, 142 people have died on Wyoming's highways so far this year compared to 108 at this time last year.

