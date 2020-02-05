Wyoming Prep Athletes Who Will Compete in College – Part Two

The second big signing day for high school student-athletes was on Wednesday, Feb. 5. They signed their National Letters of Intent (NLI) for which college they’ll be taking their talents to.

WyoPreps is continuing its list from November and early December of all prep athletes in the state that are planning on competing at the next level, regardless of which level it is (D1, D2, D3, JUCO, or NAIA).

Here is the start of our second list. We know we don't have everyone, but you can help add to this list by emailing david@wyopreps.com anytime. We’ll have a third part later during the school year. These signings are in no particular order:

Dawson Macleary, Cheyenne Central – Football at Minot State (ND)

Kaden Lakin, Burns – Football at Chadron State (NE)

Conor McGraw, H.E.M. – Football & Track at Black Hills State (SD)

Shane McGraw, H.E.M. – Football & Track at Black Hills State (SD)

Garrett Coon, Sheridan – Football at Montana State

Dean Shaw, Star Valley – Football at Chadron State (NE)

Will Pelissier, Big Horn – Football at Wyoming (preferred walk-on)

Duncan Radakovich, Cody – Football at Wyoming (preferred walk-on)

Tanner Richards, Thunder Basin – Football at Chadron State (NE)

Hunter Hays, Cody – Football at Idaho State

Kyle Woodruff, Kelly Walsh – Soccer at Casper College

Jason Hancock, Kelly Walsh – Track & Field at Black Hills State (NE)

Gavin Thomas, Kelly Walsh – Football at Chadron State (NE)

Nathan Hawley, Natrona County – Soccer at Casper College

Kate Robertson, Natrona County – Basketball at Casper College

Parker Mooren, Natrona County – Track & Field at Chadron State (NE)

Brian Steger, Pine Bluffs – Football & Track at Dickinson State (ND)

Donte Jacobsen, Pine Bluffs – Football at Dakota Wesleyan in Mitchell, SD

Emory Yoosook, Kelly Walsh – Track & Field at Chadron State (NE)

Taylor Rowe, Kelly Walsh – Track & Field at Colorado State

Piper Perez, Burns – Cross Country & Track at Dickinson State (ND)

Kellen Chadderdon, Kelly Walsh – Swimming at Wyoming

Jordyn Knipper, Cheyenne East – Soccer at Minot State (ND)

Jordan Kelly, Rawlins – Diving at Western State in Colorado

Colter Julian, Kemmerer – Wrestling at Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, CO

Blaine Allen, Thunder Basin – Football at Chadron State (NE)

Favour Wanjoku, Rock Springs – Track & Field at Nebraska

Connor Mendez, Rawlins – Football at Black Hills State (SD)

Cody Newbrough, Rawlins – Football at Dakota State in Madison, SD

Austin Carder, Buffalo – Football at Rocky Mountain College in Billings, MT

Dawson Hatch, Buffalo – Football at Chadron State (NE)

Garrett Oswald, Cheyenne Post Six (East) – Baseball at Southeast CC in Lincoln, NE

Quinn McCafferty, Sheridan Troopers (Big Horn) – Baseball at Western NE CC in Scottsbluff, NE

Charlie Beaudrie, Cody – Football at Chadron State (NE)

Jeydon Cox, Jackson – Football at Chadron State (NE)

Dax Yeradi, Wright – Football at Chadron State (NE)

Angelina Liggett, Cheyenne South – Basketball at Minnesota West Career & Technical College in Worthington, MN

Jayson Caudell, Rock Springs – Track & Cross Country at Chadron State (NE)

Danielle Brow, Wheatland – Cross Country & Track at College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls, ID

Braeden Walk, Mountain View – Football at Dickinson State (ND)

Briggin Bluemel, Mountain View – Football & Track at Dickinson State (ND)

Breckin Barnes, Mountain View – Football at Dickinson State (ND)

Cyler Lewis, Glenrock – Baseball at York College in York, NE

Chase Merrell, Star Valley – Football at Southern Utah Univ. in Cedar City, UT

Hayden Minchow, Thunder Basin – Track & Field at Black Hills State (SD)

Jayson Hancock, Kelly Walsh – Track & Field at Black Hills State (SD)

Ethan Cates, Cheyenne Central – Golf at Wyoming

Payton Tucker, Green River – Wrestling at Western Wyoming CC in Rock Springs

Payton Miller, Rock Springs – Swimming at Morningside College in Sioux City, IA

Rylee Berry, Rock Springs – Soccer at Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne

Rhys Brandt, Rock Springs – Volleyball at Western Wyoming CC in Rock Springs

Marcus Wilson, Campbell County – Football at Rocky Mountain College in Billings, MT

Cade Griffiths, Glenrock – Football at Dakota Wesleyan in Mitchell, SD

Tyler Oppie, Laramie Rangers – Baseball at Dakota Wesleyan in Mitchell, SD

Calvin Webb, Laramie Rangers – Baseball at Dakota Wesleyan in Mitchell, SD

Nick Allen, Cheyenne Central – Swimming at Davis & Elkins College in Elkins, WV

Kyla Bush, Cheyenne Central – Track & Field at Montana State in Bozeman

Sally Osterman, Cheyenne Central – Swimming at Southern Virginia in Buena Vista, VA

Jennifer Gillotti, Cheyenne Extreme – Softball at Concordia College in Mequon, WI

Amanda Cooley, Meeteetse – Track & Field at South Dakota Mines & Tech in Rapid City

Raena Finch, Green River – Soccer at Western Wyoming CC in Rock Springs

Hailey Jones, Moorcroft – Track & Field at University of Wyoming

Karter Evans, Little Snake River – Track & Field at Western Colorado Univ. in Gunnison, CO

Amira Cummings, Cheyenne East – Track & Field at Concordia Univ. in Seward, NE

Tanner Hilliard, Campbell County – Football at Rocky Mountain College in Billings, MT

Kayla Kolpitcke, Powell – Hockey & Soccer at Marian University in Fond du Lac, WI

Ashelynn Birch, Green River – Basketball at Utah State Eastern Univ. in Price, UT

Future Commitments:

Sam Lecholat, Sheridan – Basketball at Montana State (2021)