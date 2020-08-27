Wyoming Ranked Among The Worst States For Women’s Equality

Racial inequality has been a major talking point for the year of 2020. With that in mind, credit website, WalletHub, recently released a study ranking each state as the best and worst for women's equality. Unfortunately, the Cowboy State ranked near the bottom of the pack.

As the map above shows, Wyoming ranked 48th overall among all fifty states, with only Idaho and Utah scoring lower. Wyoming had the lowest rate for the largest income gap between men and women. We also scored poorly (48th overall), for the longest work hours gap.

To determine where women received the most equal treatment in America, WalletHub compared the 50 states across three key dimensions including:

Workplace Environment

Education & Health

Political Empowerment

For all metrics, WalletHub compared the differences between women and men. In certain states and for certain metrics where women showed an advantage over men, those states were treated as having gender equality.

WalletHub also stated (and this may be one of the most disturbing factors of all):

This year, women also face inequality when it comes to unemployment during the COVID-19 pandemic. Women have been laid off at a greater rate than men, and are also getting re-employed more slowly. In addition, the share of the workforce that is female is now at its lowest point since 2008.