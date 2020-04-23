Wyoming Ranked As One of the Worst States to Work From Home In

In these strange times of uncertainty, our friends at WalletHub did some research to find out what the best and worst states to work from home are, seeing as how social distancing has much of the U.S. population doing so, aside from essential workers. Wyoming ranked pretty low on the list.

Wyoming came in finishing 43 out of the 50 states plus Washington, D.C. added in, so really 43 out of 51 total. The key metrics considered in the rankings were things like 'share of workers working from home before Covid-19, 'internet cost', 'cybersecurity'. Home size and how crowded homes are were also factored in.

States finishing behind Wyoming on the list were Iowa, Rhode Island, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Mississippi, Hawaii, and Alaska. You probably notice that the majority of those are states with plenty of rural areas throughout each, which factored in to the research as well.

Our neighbors just to the south in Colorado finished 4th overall, while finishing 3rd in 'work environment', which is basically their home environment so it seems sort of misleading.

To view the full map of where each state rank, check out the map below.