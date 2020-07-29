Wyoming Ranks Among the Top States with Lowest Credit Card Debt

During the times of the pandemic especially, it may be hard for people in many parts of the country to keep their credit card debt down. In Wyoming, that doesn't seem to be the case as our collective credit debt is one of the lowest in the country.

Research done by WalletHub recently revealed the states with the highest and lowest credit debt in the country. Among the 50 states and Washington D.C., which would be 51 areas on the list, Wyoming had the 49th highest credit card debt. Or conversely, Wyoming had the 3rd lowest credit card debt in the nation.

Using credit data from TransUnion for the data compiled in the research while determining statistics such as Median Credit Card Balance, Cost of Interest Until Payoff, and Expected Payoff Timeframe, it was determined that Wyoming is among some of the more responsible states in the nation when it comes to their credit.

While Wyoming finished in the middle of the pack when it came to Median Credit Card Balance, we also finished in the top 10 (8th) for Cost of Interest Until Payoff, and we finished 3rd in Expected Payoff Timeframe with an average of 10 months and 22 days for an expected payoff. To put that in perspective, Alaska had the worst Expected Payoff Timeframe at 17 months and 28 days.

Mississippi and Alabama were the only states on the list that bested us in terms of overall lowest credit card debt. Out neighbors to the south in Colorado didn't fare quite as well as they had the third highest overall credit debt, only to be topped by Washington, D.C., and Alaska with the highest.

To see where each state ranked, check out the map below.