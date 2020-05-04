Wyoming Ranks As One of the Best States for Nurses

We'll never be able to show nearly enough appreciation that's deserved for our nurses, or anyone in the medical field for that matter, not only for everything during this ongoing pandemic, but for everything in general. As it turns out, Wyoming happens to be one of the best overall states for nurses.

Despite having to be on the frontlines everyday and all the stresses that can come with it, nurses are typically well-paid with an average annual salary of about $75,000 per year while also having low unemployment rates throughout the country. WalletHub recently did the research to find which states are the best to work for nurses. Wyoming ranked as the 6th best state for nurses.

Several key metrics were used to determine the rankings for each state, but Wyoming finished in the top ten states throughout several of them, including:

Monthly average starting salary for nurses (8th)

Nurses per capita (9th)

Projected share of elderly population by 2030 (3rd)

Average annual salary for nurses (7th)

Oregon finished as the top state for nurses, followed by Washington, New Mexico, Minnesota, and Nevada for the top five. Hawaii, Louisiana, and New York finished as the bottom three on the list, respectively. Our neighbors to the south in Colorado came in ranked 20th on the list.

If you're a nurse in Wyoming, you're in a pretty good spot. And again, thank you so much for what you do everyday, especially in the ongoing pandemic! We'll never be able to thank you enough!