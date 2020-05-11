Wyoming Ranks As One of the Worst States for Police Officers

Regardless of what state they're in, police officers have a tough job. Their job certainly hasn't become any easier with the Covid-19 pandemic. WalletHub researched to find which states are the best and worst for police officers.

Wyoming came in ranked near the bottom of the list making the state one of the overall worst for police officers in general. Out of the 50 states and Washington, D.C., Wyoming came in ranking 48th overall on the list.

In key categories listed in the study, such as 'opportunity & competition', 'job hazards & protections', and 'quality of life', Wyoming ranked 41st, 44th, and 42nd, respectively. Other key indicators within the study were such things as median-income for law enforcement officers, police deaths per 1,000 officers, and local police protection expenses per capita.

Connecticut finished as the best overall state for police officers, followed by North Dakota and New York to round out the top three. The states finishing worse than Wyoming on the list were Alaska, Louisiana, and Arkansas. Our neighbors to the south in Colorado finished 18th overall on the list.

To see where each state ranked, check out the map below: