Wyoming Ranks in Top Ten States for Lowest Real Estate Taxes

It seems that if you looking to pay low real estate taxes and you're in Wyoming, then you're in a great spot. We pay some of the lowest real estate taxes in the nation.

Our friends at WalletHub provided the research that showed that Wyoming made the top ten on the list of states paying the lowest on real estate taxes. Wyoming comes in at 9th on the list overall.

The Effective Real Estate Tax Rate in Wyoming at 0.61% while we pay $1,298 for Annual Taxes on a Home Priced at State Median Value. Our Real-Estate Tax on Median U.S. Home Value is just $1,247. Those numbers are quite low considering the average American household spends $2,375 on real-estate property taxes.

Hawaii and Alabama had the lowest real estate taxes overall, with our neighbors to the south in Colorado coming in 3rd overall. New Hampshire, Illinois, and New Jersey finished with the three highest real estate tax rates overall. New Jersey pays $8,104 on Annual Taxes on a Home Priced at State Median Value. So next time you think about how much you're playing in real estate tax, just remember, at least you're not in New Jersey.





