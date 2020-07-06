Wyoming Ranks Just Outside Top 10 for Best Drivers in America

A recent study ranked drivers in all 50 states and given the factors considered, Wyoming had a pretty good showing when it comes to the list of best and worst drivers in America.

Most drivers on the road are always judging the driving of others on the road. Honestly, I do it. And I'll admit, I don't think I'm the best driver out there. I mean, I do pretty well, but I'm not without faults, nor is anyone else on the road really. But it seems that even if you think most drivers in Wyoming are the worst, in comparison to the rest of the country, you would be incorrect. According to the recent study from SmartAssett, as a state, Wyoming has the 11th best drivers in America.

Technically, the study ranked from the top to bottom for the 'Worst Drivers in America' and Wyoming finished 40th, which conversely means we finish 11th on the list. The study was done by using four key metrics, such as percentage of insured drivers (92.2 percent), number of DUI arrests per 1,000 motorists (8.19), number of fatalities per 100 million miles driven (1.06), and how often people living in the state search for 'traffic ticket' or 'speeding ticket' via Google.

Mississippi topped the list for worst drivers in America for the third consecutive year. Apparently they treat their traffic as a form of bumper cars in their state or something. They were followed by Nevada, Tennessee, Florida, and California to round out the top five states for worst drivers.

Massachusetts took the title of best drivers in America, followed by Utah, Nebraska, Vermont, and Maine. Even two of our neighbors to the east and west made the top five.

So next time you find yourself having a slight fit of road rage in Wyoming, just remember, it could be a lot worse.