Wyoming Ranks Near Middle in Terms of Being an Independent State

As Independence Day approaches, during a pandemic, it almost seems as some of our independence has been tested with most of America having to go into isolation because of Covid-19. Wyoming ranks near the middle of the pack when compared to the rest of the states.

According to WalletHub, it seems that Wyoming ranks 22nd overall as an 'independent' states. With the pandemic, more states have had to become more dependent on the federal government for assistance and at least to some extent, Wyoming has too, but not completely.

To compare each state for the data needed, the main determining factors were consumer finances, the government, the job market, international trade, and personal vices. Those five determining factors were broken down into 39 indicators between them to show reliable results.

As it turns out, Wyoming ranked 15th overall in financial dependency and 4th overall in international trade dependency. Key reasons for the latter ranking were thanks to the fact that Wyoming has the lowest percentage of households receiving public assistance & SNAP/food stamps. Wyoming also has the 5th lowest percentage of state GDP generated by exports to other countries. It appears Wyoming is moderately independent.

To find out where all other states ranked, check out the map below.