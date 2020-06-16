Wyoming Ranks Near the Middle in Best States for Working Dads

Sunday is Father's Day so it's only fitting that we attempt to see where Wyoming would rank with all the other states for all the awesome working dads out there.

Our friends at WalletHub decided to find where the best states are throughout the country for working dads to be. The 50 states along with Washington, D.C. were ranked based on several factors, including average length of work day for males, child-care costs, and share of men in good or better health, just to name a few.

Overall, Wyoming ranks as the 28th best state for working dads. While we ranked relatively well in 'economic & social well-being' and 'child care' at 17th and 18th respectively, we also ranked 50th in 'work-life balance' that offset those other factors pushing us near the middle of the ranks.

Neighboring states such as Colorado and Montana also finished towards the middle of the ranks at 22nd and 29th respectively.

Massachusetts, Minnesota, and Connecticut finished in the top three while Louisiana, Mississippi, and New Mexico finished in the bottom three.

Regardless of ranking, whether you're working or at home, thanks to all the great Dads out there and have a Happy Father's Day weekend!

For a view of where each state finished overall, check out the map below.