Wyoming ‘Recycling’ Medicine for Those Who Can’t Afford It

The Wyoming Department of Health is working to help residents who can't afford their prescriptions by "recycling" unused medications.

"Increasing access to medication by recycling good drugs and helping those with financial difficulties to obtain and take their medicine is our main goal,” said Sarah Gilliard, who manages the Wyoming Medication Donation Program.

The program collects donated drugs that would otherwise be thrown away, and fills prescriptions at no cost for people who can't afford to pay for their needed medications.

To qualify for the to program, residents must have a household income at or below 200 percent of federal poverty level, and they can’t have insurance coverage that includes prescriptions, including Wyoming Medicaid, Medicare and/or private insurance.

Those interested in donating medications can drop them off at a local donation site or mail them to the program. Donated items must be in a sealed container, they can’t be expired and they can’t be a refrigerated product or a controlled substance, such as opioids.

For more information about how you can apply for the program or donate medications, click here.

