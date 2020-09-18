Wyoming Removed From List of States with Lowest Risk of Covid-19

Wyoming has been removed from the list of states with the lowest risk of being diagnosed with Covid-19...in Massachusetts.

As far as the state of Massachusetts is concerned, Wyoming is no longer on the list of states that are of 'lower risk'. So now anyone from Massachusetts that travels to Wyoming, and yes, there are some, have to have either proof of a negative Covid-19 test or self-quarantine for 14 days. This comes after Wyoming experienced its largest single-day uptick in new positive cases of Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Massachusetts out-of-state travel rules require the average number of new positive Covid-19 cased to be less than six per 100,000 residents and a positive testing rate below five percent. Wyoming had neither. This week, they averaged 11.2 new positive cases per 100,000 residents and a 7.4 percent positive testing rate.

After the removal of Wyoming from this list, there are ten states remaining on the out-of-state travel to and from Massachusetts: Colorado, Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Vermont, and Washington.

Obviously this is just one state that has put Wyoming on such list, but given the lower numbers that Wyoming has been able to produce on a regular basis with regards to the number of positive cases and percentage of positive tests, it's certainly doesn't go unnoticed.