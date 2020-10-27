Wyoming has reported 2,166 new COVID-19 cases over the past week according to data from Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

Additionally, coronavirus is spreading through the Cowboy State more quickly than any other state in the nation. According to rt.live Wyoming has an effective reproduction rate of 1.29. Anything above 1.0 indicates that the virus will spread quickly.

As of 2:30 p.m. Monday, Wyoming has seen 9,783 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases with an additional 1,694 probable cases. Seventy-seven Wyomingites have died from COVID-19 or related causes. Most of those patients had health conditions putting them at higher risk.

As cases in Wyoming continue to surge, the Wyoming Department of Health is pleading with residents to take simple — yet what they say are effective — measures to combat the virus's spread.

“Our coronavirus cases are growing far too quickly and we are facing a deeply concerning situation across the state,” Wyoming State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist said in a news release on Saturday. “It is up to all of us to help prevent Wyoming’s problem from getting far worse.”

Those recommendations are simple. They include keeping 6 feet of social distance between others who aren't members of your household and wearing a cloth face-covering in public. Those who have symptoms should get tested, and not go out in public until they are confirmed to be negative for the virus.