Wyoming Reports 14 New COVID-19 Cases; 129 Have Recovered

The Wyoming Department of Health reported Friday afternoon that the number of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide rose by 14 from Thursday to 253, and there are 87 probable cases statewide.

The number of cases in Natrona County rose by three from Thursday to 30.

Nineteen of the state's 23 counties have reported cases.

Laramie County has the most cases at 58, followed by Teton County at 53, then Fremont County at 40.

Wyoming remains the only state with no reported deaths from the novel coronavirus.

Of all cases, 129 have recovered.

The first positive case in Wyoming was reported on March 12.

The Wyoming Department of Health on Friday reported the state health laboratory had completed 2,800 tests with 156 positive results, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had completed one test, and commercial labs had completed 2,455 tests with 97 positive results.

As of Friday, 15.4% of cases had required hospitalization, 79.8% had not required hospitalization, and the rest were unknown.

As of Friday, 38.7% of confirmed cases had underlying health conditions such as heart disease, lung disease or diabetes; 43.9% had no underlying health conditions; and the rest were unknown.

Of all cases, 50.6% were female and 49% were male. There was no explanation about the other 0.45 of cases.

Most cases were in the 60-69-year age group at 21.7%; followed by the 50-59-year age group at 16.6%, and then the 40-49-year age group at 15.0%.

The most reported symptoms of confirmed cases were coughing at 79.5%, followed by fever at 66.8%, and headache at 61.3%.

These are the cases by county:

Albany: 4.

Campbell: 10.

Carbon: 4.

Converse: 4.

Crook: 3.

Fremont: 40.

Goshen: 3.

Johnson: 9.

Laramie: 58.

Lincoln: 4.

Natrona: 30.

Niobrara: 1.

Park: 1.

Sheridan: 12.

Sublette: 1.

Sweetwater: 7.

Teton: 53.

Uinta: 4.

Washakie: 5.

