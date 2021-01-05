Wyoming Reports 26 More COVID-19 Deaths

The Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday reported 26 more coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 464.

Agency spokeswoman Kim Deti says the recent deaths involved individuals in Albany, Big Horn, Campbell, Carbon, Johnson, Laramie, Natrona, Park, Platte, Sublette, Sweetwater, Washakie and Weston counties.

Deti says 10 of the individuals lived in long-term care facilities, and 15 of the 26 were hospitalized.

Among Wyoming residents, there have been 38,954 lab-confirmed cases and 6,615 probable cases reported since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 37,330 lab-confirmed cases and 6,233 probable cases have recovered.