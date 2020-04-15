The Wyoming Department of Health reported Wednesday afternoon that the number of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide rose to 288, plus 105 probable cases.

Earlier Wednesday, the department reported the state's second COVID-19-related death, a Laramie County man. The first death, a Johnson County man, was reported Monday.

In Natrona County, the number of cases stands at 34, with the most recent one reported on Tuesday morning. He is in his 20s whose exposure is believed to be related to his affiliation with the Wyoming Behavioral Institute. Health officials have advised the newly confirmed positive case, as well as immediate household members, to self-quarantine.

Platte and Weston counties remain the only two of the state's 23 counties that have not reported cases.

Laramie County has the most cases at 64, followed by Teton County at 59, then Fremont County at 42.

Of all cases, 176 have recovered.

The first positive case in Wyoming was reported on March 12.

The state health laboratory had completed 3,198 tests, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had completed one test, and commercial labs had completed 3,130 tests.

As of Wednesday, 14.9% of cases had required hospitalization, 81.3% had not required hospitalization, and the rest were unknown. (This information reflects only hospitalizations reported to the Wyoming Department of Health, therefore this information may be incomplete. This number indicates the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness. It does not indicate the number of patients currently hospitalized.)

As of Wednesday, 39.6% of confirmed cases had underlying health conditions such as heart disease, lung disease or diabetes; 48.3% had no underlying health conditions; and the rest were unknown.

Of all cases, 51% were female and 49% were male.

Of the lab-confirmed cases by race and ethnicity, 65.6% were white, 12.8% were Hispanic, 10.8% were American Indian, and 1.7% were black.

Most cases were in the 60-69-year age group at 20.8%; with the 50-59-year and 19-29-year age groups at 16.7%, and then the 40-49-year age group at 16%.

The most reported symptoms of confirmed cases were coughing at 76.4%, followed by fever at 65.3%, and muscle aches at 60.8%.

These are the cases by county. The Wyoming Health Department said the first number shows laboratory-confirmed cases; the second number shows probable cases. Probable cases are defined as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

Albany: 5.

Big Horn: 1 (1).

Campbell: 13 (4).

Carbon: 4.

Converse: 8 (6).

Crook: 4.

Fremont: 42 (8).

Goshen: 3 (1).

Hot Springs: 1.

Johnson: 11 (3).

Laramie: 64 (26).

Lincoln: 5 (4).

Natrona: 34 (10).

Niobrara: 1 (1).

Park: 1.

Sheridan: 12 (4).

Sublette: 1 (2).

Sweetwater: 10 (4).

Teton: 59 (28).

Uinta: 4.

Washakie: 5 (3).

