Wyoming Reports 29th Coronavirus-Related Death

The death of a Uinta County man has raised Wyoming’s coronavirus-related death total to 29.

The man’s death was announced Tuesday by the Wyoming Department of Health.

Agency spokeswoman Kim Deti says the older man had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19 and had been hospitalized.

As of Tuesday at 9 a.m., there were 2,565 lab-confirmed cases and 477 probable cases in Wyoming. Nearly 2,500 patients have recovered.

