Wyoming Reports 30th Coronavirus-Related Death

The death of a Big Horn County man has raised Wyoming’s coronavirus-related death total to 30.

The man’s death was announced Thursday by the Wyoming Department of Health.

Agency spokeswoman Kim Deti says the older man had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19 and had been hospitalized in another state.

As of Thursday at 3 p.m., there were 2,627 lab-confirmed cases and 492 probable cases in Wyoming. Roughly 2,600 patients have recovered.

