Wyoming Reports 37 New COVID Cases In 24 Hours

The total number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases climbed by 37 in the Cowboy State between Thursday and Friday.

Wyoming now sits at 2,254 lab-confirmed cases, according to the state health department.

There have also been 472 probable cases reported, 1,752 lab-confiremd recoveries and 371 probable cases that have recovered.

The total deaths in Wyoming from COVID remains at 26.

Laramie, Fremont and Teton Counties are the top three counties in Wyoming for lab-confirmed cases.

Because the number of cases continues to rise, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon on Tuesday extended statewide health orders. However, Gordon said he does not plan to issue a statewide mask order.

Currently, Montanans and Coloradans are required to wear face masks when in public, but Idaho, Utah, Nebraska and South Dakota residents do not.