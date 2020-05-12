The number of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wyoming on Tuesday rose to 513 up three from Monday, plus 162 probable cases and 477 recovered cases up 16 from Monday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

The total number of deaths statewide remained at seven.

In Natrona County, the number of confirmed cases remained at 38, with nine probable cases, down from 10 on Monday.

Statewide, Fremont County had the most cases at 182, followed by Laramie County at 111, then Teton County at 67.

Platte and Weston counties have not reported any confirmed cases.

As of Tuesday, the state health laboratory had completed 6,766 tests, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had completed one test, and commercial labs had completed 8,022 tests.

As of Tuesday, 13.1% of confirmed cases had required hospitalization, 68.4% had not required hospitalization, and the rest were unknown. (This information reflects only hospitalizations reported to the Wyoming Department of Health, therefore this information may be incomplete. This number indicates the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness. It does not indicate the number of patients currently hospitalized.)

As of Tuesday, 33.5% of confirmed cases had underlying health conditions such as heart disease, lung disease or diabetes; 43.1% had no underlying health conditions; and the rest were unknown.

Of the lab-confirmed cases by race and ethnicity, 50.9% identify as white, 31% were American Indian, 13.1% were Hispanic and 1.6% were black.

Most cases were in the 19-29-year age group at 19.3%, and the 30-39-year age group and 50-59-year age group at 15.6%.

The most reported symptoms of confirmed cases were coughing at 62.6%, followed by fever at 54.2%, muscle aches at 52.2%, and headache at 52%,

These are the cases by county. The Wyoming Health Department said the first number shows laboratory-confirmed cases; the second number shows probable cases. Probable cases are defined as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

Albany: 8.

Big Horn: 2 (1).

Campbell: 17 (13).

Carbon: 5.

Converse: 14 (9).

Crook: 5.

Fremont: 182 (11).

Goshen: 4 (1).

Hot Springs: 1 (2).

Johnson: 11 (4).

Laramie: 111 (59).

Lincoln: 8 (3).

Natrona: 38 (9).

Niobrara: 1 (1).

Park: 1.

Sheridan: 12 (4).

Sublette: 1 (2).

Sweetwater: 13 (7).

Teton: 67 (31).

Uinta: 7 (2).

Washakie: 5 (3).

