Wyoming Reports 577 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases; 504 Have Recovered

The number of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wyoming on Monday rose to 577 including nine new cases in Natrona County since Saturday, plus 189 probable cases and 480 recovered cases, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

The total number of deaths statewide rose to 10, with two of those reported deaths being transferred from Colorado.

In Natrona County, the number of confirmed cases rose by to 49, with 10 probable cases, according to the Casper-Natrona County Health Department.

Statewide, Fremont County had the most cases at 203, followed by Laramie County at 119, then Teton County at 69.

Platte and Weston counties have not reported any confirmed cases.

As of Monday, the state health laboratory had completed 8,142 tests, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had completed one test, and commercial labs had completed 9,106 tests.

As of Monday, 12.8% of confirmed cases had required hospitalization, 72.8% had not required hospitalization, and the rest were unknown. (This information reflects only hospitalizations reported to the Wyoming Department of Health, therefore this information may be incomplete. This number indicates the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness. It does not indicate the number of patients currently hospitalized.)

As of Monday, 33.4% of confirmed cases had underlying health conditions such as heart disease, lung disease or diabetes; 45.6% had no underlying health conditions; and the rest were unknown.

Of the lab-confirmed cases by race and ethnicity, 48.7% identify as white, 32.8% were American Indian, 12.5% were Hispanic and 1.4% were black.

Most cases were in the 19-29-year age group at 18.7%, followed by the 40-49-year age group at 15.8%, and the 30-39-year age group at 15.6%.

The most reported symptoms of confirmed cases were coughing at 62.9%, followed by fever at 52.5%, headache at 52%, and muscle aches at 51.6%.

These are the cases by county. The Wyoming Health Department said the first number shows laboratory-confirmed cases; the second number shows probable cases. Probable cases are defined as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

Albany: 10.

Big Horn: 2 (1).

Campbell: 16 (13).

Carbon: 7 (7).

Converse: 14 (9).

Crook: 5.

Fremont: 203 (21).

Goshen: 4 (1).

Hot Springs: 4 (3).

Johnson: 12 (4).

Laramie: 119 (62).

Lincoln: 11 (3).

Natrona: 49 (13).

Niobrara: 1 (1).

Park: 1.

Sheridan: 12 (4).

Sublette: 1 (2).

Sweetwater: 16 (7).

Teton: 69 (31).

Uinta: 8 (4).

Washakie: 13 (3).

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

How to Stop Your Glasses From Fogging While Wearing a Face Mask