Wyoming Reports Second COVID-19 Death

A hospitalized Laramie County man has become the state’s second person to die of the coronavirus.

The older gentleman’s death was announced Wednesday by the Wyoming Department of Health.

“Unfortunately, we have seen this disease touch another Wyoming family in the worst way,” said State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist.

According to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center CEO and President Tim Thornell, the hospital had been caring for the man for several weeks prior to his death yesterday.

"We are saddened at this loss and want to extend our condolences to the family and friends of the patient,” said Thornell.

“While anyone can get sick and has a chance of a serious illness with COVID-19, we do know those who are aged 65 and older and people who have certain medical conditions are more likely to experience complications and become severely ill,” said Harrist.

“Because anyone who is sick can pass COVID-19 on to others, it is critical that everyone do their part to help reduce the spread of this disease,” she added. “Wyoming must take this threat seriously.”

At this time there are 287 laboratory-confirmed cases and 105 probable cases in Wyoming.

