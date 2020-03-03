Wyoming Residents Need This Salary to Be Happy

How much money do you need in the bank to be happy?

I'm pretty sure we've all heard the phrase "money can't buy happiness." The idea is that having a ton of money won't necessarily make you a happier person. Now, I believe that money can buy things that can definitely make you happy like vacations, fast cars, and coffee. I also think having some extra dough in the bank would definitely alleviate some stress in my life.

So how much money would make you happy?

Recently, GOBankingRates created a list of salaries needed in each state for optimal happiness. The data is based on a study by Purdue University that found Americans overall need an income of $105,000 to experience life satisfaction. GoBankingRates adjusted this number for each state based on cost of living.

Based on this, Wyoming residents need an income of $106,785 to be happy.

This puts us on the higher end of the nation, in fact we are number 20 on the list. Hawaii was the highest at $201,390. On the other end was Mississippi at $89,040. We are right on par with the majority of the nation who would certainly like to be pulling in six figures.