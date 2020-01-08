Wyoming School District Enrollment Up

Fall enrollment rose from 93,029 in 2018-19 to 93,832 students in the 2019-20 school year according to a statement from the Wyoming Department of Education.

Wyoming schools added a total of 803 students, with 63 percent of those new students enrolled in Natrona, Laramie, and Campbell county school districts. The Department of Education says that this marks a large jump from 2018-19 when only 53 new students were enrolled.

“The jump in student enrollment reflects the state’s overall population growth over the past year. We hope this is the start of a positive, multi-year trend that leads to increased prosperity for Wyoming business and industry,” State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow said in a statement. “Wyoming K-12 education has been proactive with an increased emphasis on career and technical education, including Computer Science. More high school graduates will be prepared to stay in Wyoming to live and prosper.”

Natrona County School District #1 gained the most students with 291, followed by Laramie County School District #1 and Campbell County School District #1, with both districts adding 109 students each. The biggest drop in enrollment occurred in Fremont County School District #38 with 54 fewer students.