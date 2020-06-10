Wyoming Schools Can Resume In-Person Teaching June 15

Schools will be able to reopen and resume in-person teaching under updated public health orders that take effect June 15, Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon announced Wednesday.

The new orders also allow indoor gatherings of up to 250 people with restrictions and permit parades to occur with appropriate social distancing.

"Wyoming has made outstanding progress to date,” said Gordon. “Folks need to remember that it is important to remain vigilant, but because we have been so successful, I am confident we can continue lifting the very few remaining public health restrictions.”

Wyoming Department of Health

According to Wyoming’s COVID-19 dashboard, the number of new cases has changed from “concerning” to “stabilizing” and the percent of all tests that are positive is now rated as “improving."

As of Wednesday afternoon, Wyoming has recorded 768 lab-confirmed cases, 212 probable cases and 18 deaths.

