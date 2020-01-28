Wyoming Senate Candidate Stresses Outdoor Issues, Diversification

University of Wyoming Professor Merav Ben-David says she has come to love Wyoming during her two decades here and wants to work to protect the things that make it a special place.

She says one thing that people need to understand is that the world is changing in ways that mean Wyoming's traditional industries are not going to be able to carry the burden anymore, adding that the change will probably come about more quickly than most people think. She says that means the state needs to diversify beyond the energy industries that have been Wyoming's economic mainstay for decades.

But she says when that does happen, she wants to make sure that opportunities for outdoor recreation don't go by the wayside. She says that working to diversify the economy and ensuring access to public lands are among her top priorities.

Ben-David, who is a Democrat, says she plans to travel around the state and meet with voters during her campaign, scheduling outdoor events as often as possible. Ben-David is a native of Isreal who has traveled the world as a scientist and researcher.

She became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 2009. She spoke with Wake-Up Wyoming host Glenn Woods recently about her campaign for Wyoming's open U.S. Senate seat in 2020.