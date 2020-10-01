Skyler Miller, a senior fullback for the Wyoming Cowboys football team, has been selected as a semifinalist for the National Football Foundation William V. Campbell Trophy.

The award is given every year to college football's top scholar-athlete based on achievements athletically and academically. Previous winners of the award have typically demonstrated strong citizenship as well as leadership both on and off the field. Eligibility for the award requires candidates to have a minimum 3.2 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

Miller converted to fullback from linebacker and will be starting on offense for the Pokes for the second straight season. For the last six semesters at UW, Miller has been selected to the President's Honor Roll and the Dean's Honor Roll for the last two semesters. Miller was an Academic All Mountain West Selection last year and is majoring in Animal and Veterinary Science. He's also a native of Torrington, WY.

Former notable winners of the William V. Campbell Trophy are Peyton Manning, Tim Tebow, and Justin Herbert, who won the award last year. A $25,000 post-grad scholarship will be awarded to the winner of the trophy.