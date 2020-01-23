Wyoming ‘Shower Thoughts’ That Will Make You Go Hmmm…

Is it just me or do our deepest thought happen in the shower? You know, you will be lathering up and an idea pops in your head. They are often random and somehow are profound and useless at the same time. These are some thoughts we had about living in the Cowboy State.

The current population of Wyoming is almost equal to the number of people who traveled on the Oregan Trail. It's like no one ever leaves.

The shape of our flag is the same as our state.

If we could register all the pronghorn to vote, maybe Wyoming could get another congressman.

In grade school, more kids chouse Wyoming for their state project because it is easy to draw.

Early settlers must really have loved this state because of all the friendly names of landmarks like Devils Tower, Rattle Snake Mountains, or Hell's Half Acre.

When deep in the woods or prairie, you may be the only human being to ever touch that piece of earth.