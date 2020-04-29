Wyoming State Campgrounds To Open For Residents May 15

Wyoming's state park campgrounds will open exclusively to the state's residents beginning May 15.

Governor Mark Gordon made the announcement during a news conference on Wednesday. Gordon also announced that the state's borders are still closed to out-of-state travelers and vacationers through May 8. Those coming from out of state must self-quarantine if their travel wasn't work-related.

Gordon stressed that Wyoming's campgrounds will be open to only Wyoming residents. There will also be special guidelines in place when they do reopen.