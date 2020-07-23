Wyoming State Fair is Preparing Safety Measures for Big Crowds

Since the outbreak of the pandemic began, one specific event has certainly remained to go on as scheduled as the Wyoming State Fair is preparing for the events to take place August 11-15 in Douglas.

According to Wyoming News Now, State Fair Manager Courtny Conkle has talked about several changes that visitors will see at the fair this year.

Conkle mentioned additional signage, an increased janitorial staff, and 100 additional hand sanitzer stations will be made available on the fair grounds while additional medical staff will also be readily available.

Despite the measures being taken, a lot of the same can still be expected at the fair this year in terms of events, fair food, and livestock. However, audiences for the grandstands this year will be capped at 3,000. The capacity is typically 4,000 with portable bleachers holding an additional 2,000.

Even though headline performers have previously canceling due to the pandemic, along with the carnival backing out. Conkle mentioned that the challenges they've met have helped them to show that events can still be held safely and responsibly.

For more info as well as scheduled events and concerts for this year's fair, you can visit the Wyoming State Fair website here.