Wyoming State Golf Championship Preview for 2020 [AUDIO]

The first culminating event of the high school fall sports season is upon us with the Wyoming High School State Golf Championships this weekend.

The three classifications will play 36 holes of medal play on Friday and Saturday. That means 18 holes both days.

The weather looks good, despite some smoky haze on Friday. Evanston and Kemmerer could see shower activity on Saturday.

WyoPreps talked with the three host coaches, Kemmerer’s Zem Hopkins, Lyman’s Don Toomer, and Natrona’s Tim Fauss about hosting the championships, course set-up, and handicapping the competition within their classification.

Class 2A – Fossil Island Golf Course in Kemmerer, WY

The Sundance girls are the defending champions after winning by 21 strokes a year ago. The Thermopolis boys have won four of the last six state titles. The Bobcats dominated in 2019, winning by 35 shots.

For the lady’s, Sundance sophomore Sheridan Schubarth returns to try and defend her title. On the gentleman’s side, Thermopolis junior Hardy Johnson is the two-time defending champion.

It’s a shotgun start both days. Friday will begin at 10 a.m., while Saturday’s round starts at 9 a.m.

Class 3A – Purple Sage Golf Course in Evanston, WY (Lyman is hosting)

The Riverton girls won their first-ever state golf crown a year ago and did it by 21 shots. The Lander Valley boys completed a three-peat a year ago with a 22-stroke team victory.

There will be a new state champion on the girls’ side. Last year’s runner-up, Riverton’s Sierra Brubaker, is looking for her first title.

In the boys’ field, Lander senior Jaren Calkins is the defending champion. He’s seeking his third state championship in four years at the prep level.

The shotgun starts are scheduled for 9 a.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Class 4A – 3 Crowns Golf Course in Casper, WY

Kelly Walsh is coming off a third consecutive team title in 2019. Thunder Basin won their first-ever girls’ golf championship a year ago.

Bolts’ junior Maria Farnum is back to defend the title she won last year. There will be a new individual winner from the boys’ division.

It’s a shotgun start both days at 9 a.m.