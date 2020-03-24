Wyoming State Health Officer: ‘Stay Home’

State health officer Dr. Alexia Harrist has a message for Wyomingites: stay home.

"Staying away from others as much as possible helps protect yourself, your family and the members of our community who are most vulnerable to this illness," Harrist said during a media briefing Monday afternoon.

Gov. Mark Gordon on Friday endorsed a decision by Harrist to close public places for a two-week period to help slow the spread of the virus.

The closure includes schools, theaters, bars, nightclubs, coffee shops, employee cafeterias self-serve buffets, salad bars, unpackaged self-serve food services, gyms, conference rooms and museums.

"While we put orders into place to ensure that social distancing happens, I'm also asking all of Wyoming to stay home as much as possible," said Harrist.

"When you do go out -- because I know that some of you do need to go out -- try to maintain that six foot distance whenever you can," she added.

As of noon Tuesday, there were 29 reported cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming.

​​