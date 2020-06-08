Wyoming State Museum to Reopen With New Hours This Week

The Wyoming State Museum will be reopening this week to the public with new hours of operation.

The museum is reopening Tuesday (June 9th) as they have modified their hours of operation, as well as adopting new policies for the safety of the public. The museum is currently closed for extra detail cleaning.

Social distancing guidelines are being enforced for visitors in accordance with those of the state. Such guidelines are as follows:

Visitors over the age of two are being asked to wear masks at all times while inside the museum.

Household groups will be required to social distance a minimum of six feet apart from other groups.

Visitors are asked not to attend if they or someone within their household is sick.

Current state guidelines will determine the maximum occupancy rate.

The updated general visitation hours for Tuesday and Wednesday are 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The museum will be closed on Sunday and Monday.

Reserved Senior Citizen and immunocompromised visitors hours are Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Reserved sensory friendly hours are listed from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

For those looking to pick up souvenirs at the Wyoming State Museum store, the hours of operation for that are Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.