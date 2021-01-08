Wyoming Superintendent: Rioters Set A “Disgraceful” Example

Wyoming State Superintendent Jillian Balow released a statement on Thursday on the Washington D.C. riots earlier this week in which she says the riots set a "disgraceful" example for the nation's youth.

The statement reads as follows:

''Like most Wyomingites right now, I am deeply saddened and concerned at the events that transpired in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday. As an educator, I cannot help but recognize the complexity of the situation and how difficult it must be for thousands of kids across Wyoming to sort through. As parents, state leaders, educators, and adults, we all have a responsibility to lead by example. The example made by some adults yesterday rioting at our nation’s capital was disgraceful.

This is a teachable moment, an opportunity to reiterate to our youth that violence against people and property is never acceptable. Our founding principles have been tested over the last year in many unprecedented ways, culminating in yesterday’s tragic events. It is more clear than ever that we must strive to restore civility, transparency, and trust in our nation’s founding and institutions."