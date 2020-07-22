Wyoming Teams Making Progress at the NHSFR

The National High School Finals Rodeo is cruising through the 2nd go around in Guthrie, Oklahoma. The Wyoming girls team has moved up to 6th in the standings as Haiden Thompson of Yoder is 6th in the average of the breakaway roping at 6.64. She is 17th in the 2nd go around with a time of 3.26. Kadra Clark from Yoder is 2nd in the average of the goat tying at 15.57. She is in 3rd place in the 2nd go-round with a clocking of 7.66. Halle Hladkey of Gillette is 3rd in the 2nd go of the pole bending while Taylor Nichols of Boulder, WY is 22nd in the 2nd go of the barrel racing. Worland’s Maddie Fantaskey is 25th in the 2nd go of the reined cow horse and 17th in the average.

On the boy's side, the Wyoming team has moved up to 17th place as team ropers Kolby Bradley and Arye Espenscheild of Big Piney are running 13th in the 2nd go-round with a time of 10.08. they are currently 10th in the average. Joe Hayden of Gillette is 18th in the 2nd go of the boys cutting event. So that 2nd go-round at the National Finals will continue all day Wednesday and part of Thursday with the championship short go tomorrow night.

