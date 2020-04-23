Wyoming Technology Coronavirus Coalition Aiding in COVID Response

In only one month since its founding, the all-volunteer Wyoming Technology Coronavirus Coalition (WTCC) has grown to 300 people, all of which are working to do whatever they can to confront the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Celebrating that first brief milestone, founder Eric “ET” Trowbridge of Array, Inc. in Cheyenne announced the achievements of the Coalition’s initial projects.

In Laramie and Casper, volunteers collected and distributed to medical facilities across the state:

35,730 gloves

541 N-95 masks

302 other types of masks

127 goggles or other facial protection

119 gowns

an uncounted number of sanitizing products.

A network of 3D-printers in maker spaces around the state have created and delivered more than 2,000 parts (762 masks, 473 face shields, and 773 face shield visors) to over 23 clinics and hospitals in Wyoming.

Along with this, volunteers have created over 1,000 custom-made masks and have distributed them to individuals and medical facilities.

Array has also created an app that allows people across the state to arrange remote visits with physicians at Stitches Acute Care Center which has clinics in Wyoming and Colorado.

To learn more about the organization, please visit their website here.