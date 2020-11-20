Wyoming Thanksgivings Will Be Some of the Least Miserable in US

Turkey day is looking pretty good for us.

Thanksgiving 2020 is just about here. After the year we've had, it will not be perfect. However, when has Thanksgiving ever been perfect. Sure, it looked perfect when I was a kid because all I had to do was show up and eat. Now, I've got dishes to prepare and help to give at multiple gatherings. It's wild and crazy and noisy and I love every minute of it. In all reality, I've never experienced a miserable Thanksgiving. *knocks on wood*

Of course there are things that can easily take a Thanksgiving south in a hurry.

I'm sure you're having flashbacks of that one Thanksgiving where Aunt Maisel dropped the turkey on the kitchen floor and before she could wrangle it back into a pan one of the dogs drug it out into the driveway, which wouldn't have happened if cousin Fred hadn't left the door open... Anyway. Estately ranked each state's Thanksgiving celebrations and created a "Thanksgiving Misery Index". They selected six categories that can affect the outcome of your meal or time with family.

Those include:

Salmonella cases per Capita from poultry

Binge drinking

Contentious politics

Dietary restrictions

NFL team(s) losing percentage on Thanksgiving

Enthusiasm for Black Friday sales

Based on those six categories, they determined that Wyoming is a pretty great place to celebrate Thanksgiving. In fact, we landed at number 42 on their list, which means we are get-togethers are far from miserable. We don't talk politics and we don't have many dietary restrictions spoiling our meal. We also performed pretty well in the other categories to keep us low on this misery list.

So, all in all, turkey day should be stellar this year.