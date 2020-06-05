Wyoming to Close 10 Rest Stops to Help Save on State Costs

According to a press release on Friday (June 5th), the Wyoming Department of Transportation will close 10 rest stops across the state to help reduce operating costs.

Oil City News reports that June 15th will be the date when the closures will go into effect. Governor Mark Gordon stated in the release:

This is a painful reality but a necessary step given our state’s fiscal situation...This will have real impacts, not only for travelers, but for the custodial staff contracted to provide services to these facilities. These workers are our friends and neighbors in Wyoming communities around the state.

Through the end of the fiscal year, September 30th, the rest stop closures will help to save WYDOT $197,453. Per year, those savings will amount to $789,812.

The following rest stops were chosen for the closures:

Lusk on US 18

Moorcroft on Interstate 90

Sundance on Interstate 90

Upton on US 16

Greybull on US 14-16-20

Star Valley on US 89

Ft. Steele on Interstate 80

Orin Junction on Interstate 25

Chugwater on Interstate 25

Those rest stops were chosen since they are within a 'reasonable distance' of towns with proper facilities, according to the press release.