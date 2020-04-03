Wyoming Total Reported COVID-19 Cases Rises to 162

The total number of reported positive cases of the novel coronavirus in Wyoming rose to 162 on Friday morning, up by 12 from Thursday afternoon, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

Lincoln County just reported its first case, according to the department.

Wyoming remains the only state with no reported deaths in connection to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new data showed a downward shift in patients who had underlying health conditions, indicating apparently more healthy people are testing positive.

Natrona County now has 21 presumptive positive cases up from 19 on Thursday.

Casper-Natrona County Health Department spokeswoman Hailey Rodgers-Bloom said officials are working to complete contact tracing on the newly reported cases. The newly confirmed positive cases, as well as immediate household members, are currently self-quarantining at the recommendation of health officials, she said.

Laramie County has the largest number of reported cases at 37, followed by Teton County, at 32, then Fremont County at 27; and Natrona County at 21.

All cases are in 17 of the state's 23 counties.

Of the 162 reported cases, 37 have recovered.

The Department of Health reported the Woming Public Health Laboratory has completed 2,034 tests; the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has completed one test; and commercial labs have completed 831 tests.

The Department of Health reported that more females have been infected than males.

Most cases are in the 60-69-year age group; followed by the 50-59-age group; and then the 40-49-year age group.

The department reported a shift from earlier this week in the percentage of patients who have underlying health issues.

About 33% of the cases have underlying health conditions, down from about 38% on Tuesday; about 42% did not have underlying conditions, an increase from 35% on Tuesday; and rest are unknown, according to the Department of Health.

About 18% of the cases have required hospitalization; about 58% have not; and the rest are unknown.

These are the cases by county:

Albany: 4.

Campbell: 6.

Carbon: 3.

Converse: 3.

Fremont: 27.

Goshen: 2.

Johnson: 8.

Laramie: 37.

Lincoln: 1.

Natrona: 21.

Park: 1.

Sheridan: 10.

Sublette: 1.

Sweetwater: 3.

Teton: 32.

Uinta: 1.

Washakie: 2.