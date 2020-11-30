Wyoming Traditions: Cutting Down a Christmas Tree

There are many things that I love about life in Wyoming.

It seems like Wyoming is what America was, and I don't think that's a bad thing.

One of our Wyoming Traditions is cutting down our Christmas Tree.

As a city girl growing up in Milwaukee, I thought this was something that only happened in the movies, or the 1950's.

Over the last 16 years of marriage, my husband and I have tried to cut down our own tree as often as possible. Over the years, as we've added more and more kids to our brood for a total of 5, the levels of enjoyment have varied.

This year our oldest is 14 and our youngest is 5, and I think we finally hit the sweet spot.

There were no tears and everyone can handle a little bit of a walk, and we all thoroughly enjoyed the gorgeous weather and views we had this year.

Keep in mind there are rules (and laws) about where you can cut down your tree.

It's NOT okay to just head up to Casper Mountain and cut one down.

If you want to cut down your own tree here are the rules about where you can cut your tree, as well as a link to purchase and print out your permit.